Cook County, Ill., Judge James Shapiro has restored Rebecca Firlit's rights to see her 11-year-old son after previously revoking the privilege until she got vaccinated against the coronavirus.according to the the Chicago Sun-Times On Monday, however, the judge revoked his previous order that barred Firlit from seeing her son, according to the Sun-Times "This court hereby VACATES paragraph 3 of its August 11, 2021 order based on the absence of a pleading or hearing on serious endangerment," Shapiro's order reportedly said.Firlit told the Sun-Times on Monday that she is "extremely happy" about the reversal."I'm extremely happy, I'm going to see my son right now," she said, adding, "I know that they are going to say that I'm an endangerment to my son. This isn't over for me."Her attorney, Annette Fernholz, previously told Fox 32 Chicago that Shapiro's initial decision surpassed his authority.Jeffrey Leving, an attorney for Firlit's ex-husband, said Shapiro's decision was "unfortunate" and vowed to continue the legal fight."I am working on an emergency motion right now to fight it," he said on Monday, according to the Sun-Times.Shapiro has reportedly brought up individuals' vaccination statuses in other child support cases, according to the Sun-Times.