"More than a trillion of dollars did go into the pockets of the US military industrial complex and private contractors that were supposedly training the Afghan police. America's biggest arms manufacturers saw a tenfold increase in their stock value over the 20 years the war lasted. It was a massive flow of money that went into the wrong pockets and it can be only called corruption on a large scale."

"The war that is going now is the war on journalism and a war on Julian Assange, who still has to spend time in jail in London. It is not about the law anymore... Will the truth matter there? I doubt it."

The abrupt US withdrawal from Afghanistan should not surprise anyone,told RT, saying the fact that Washington was able to deceive the world for two decades is more shocking.Hrafnsson said. The WikiLeaks editor-in-chief said it was not the ongoing chaotic withdrawal of the US and its allies that was now a surprise, but the fact that mainstream media did not catch on to the lies which prolonged the war long ago.WikiLeaks published a trove of documents that "all painted a true picture of what was going on in Afghanistan 11 years ago," Hrafnsson said, referring to the so-calledThe leak that included a total ofIt did hit the headlines at that time, eventually leading to the arrest and prosecution of whistleblower Chelsea Manning and put WikiLeaks and its founder Julian Assange in Washington's crosshairs.Yet despite the document dump, somehow the general perception of the Afghan war did not change and "the lies continued," Hrafnsson said, calling such a state of affairs "astonishing.""It is extremely surprising how long this went on," the WikiLeaks editor-in-chief said, calling the warIt became the "forgotten war," overshadowed by another US military adventure - the war in Iraq, he believes.he said.The documents, obtained by the Post through Freedom of Information Act requests, painted a picture ofHrafnsson accused Western media that paid no attention to the reality of being "complicit in concealing this truth" and allowing it to happen. "There is a lot of soul-searching in my mind that the journalists have to do," he added.Ultimately,the WikiLeaks editor said. He told RT, adding thatThe truth about the war has now been laid bare for everyone to see as Washington and its allies are frantically pulling out of Afghanistan, which fell into the hands of the Taliban in mere weeks. However, it is unlikely to change the political course of the western elites that still prefer to "punish the truth-tellers" rather than draw lessons from their own mistakes, Hrafnsson believes. He added that Assange's prosecution is "political".