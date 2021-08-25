© Timothy A. Clary/AP



Andrew Cuomo is accused of sexually harassing women on his staff. That's not similar in any respect to what happened with Brett Kavanaugh. Why is the same standard not applying? The answer is one person is a Republican and the other person is a Democrat.The International Academy of Television Arts and Sciences has taken back its absurd, meaningless, hyperbolic Emmy that it awarded then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo for "leadership" during the COVID-19 pandemic.Literally every move Cuomo made as governor of New York was foolish: medieval lockdowns that statistically don't work, school closures that alienate children from development, and a decision to lock elderly nursing home patients away to die unceremonious deaths were just some of his 'accomplishments' in 2020. He even wrote and published a sick, masturbatory book celebrating his failures as triumphs; an obvious cash-grab that reeked of subversion and dysfunction, à la O.J. Simpson's twisted book If I Did It.Except in this case, Cuomo really did do it and was proud of it. The sycophantic media and their bootlicking contingency of readers made an idol out of Cuomo, transforming him from sleazy career politician into a literal god of the sun for which they gleefully paid tribute like lemmings running over a cliff. Like all leftist narratives, the deification of Cuomo surely felt empowering in the moment, but it ultimately ended as just another brick in the wall of enslavement. New Yorkers have less freedom than ever before (hello, vaccine passports) and nobody to blame but themselves. They chose their savior, worshipped him as such, and are left with not only egg on their face but mandatory masks on them, too.Everyone involved in the liberal orgy will claim ignorance when it comes to Cuomo's dealings with women; in fact, they'll even use the about-face as a reason to respect them and their purity of intent even more now that the god has been made to look like a fool. Even if that's true, and Cuomo's bullying and sexual aggression was a well-kept secret, the fact that the lemmings held him in high enough regard to give him a television award despite his utter failings as a political leader fingers them all as either outright liars or morons of the highest degree.Just listen to Bruce L. Paisner, International Academy president and CEO, kiss the governor's proverbial ring back when it was fashionable to do so."The Governor's 111 daily briefings worked so well because he effectively created television shows, with characters, plot lines, and stories of success and failure," Paisner said. "People around the world tuned in to find out what was going on, and New York tough became a symbol of the determination to fight back."No kidding, Paisner, it's quite obvious Cuomo had plot lines: every lie he told and decision he made fed into this fantastic perception of him, while in truth he was the villain the entire time. Apparently entertainment executives can spot a great story on the page, but not when they, themselves, are playing the part of dunce. Perhaps to them the death of Grandma, the inability to visit loved ones in the hospital, or the lost education of a generation are just plot points and climaxes. Or, as is more likely the case, they're all just entirely full of shit.