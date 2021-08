© Getty Images



The streets of Portland turned into the Wild West on Sunday night when a man wearing a purple scarf and tan boonie hat crouched over a garbage can and opened fire on a group of demonstrators.The gunman, identified by Oregon cops as Dennis G. Anderson, also appeared to dodge a volley of gunfire during the dust-up in downtown Portland. The fracas followed a Proud Boys reunion in an abandoned KMart parking lot earlier in the day.No injuries were reported in the shooting.Videos of the shootout downtown circulated on social media . In the video, Anderson fires a handgun and dodges fire behind a garbage can on a street corner.The event was held to commemorate violent clashes that took place in the city on Aug. 22 last year.Groups clashed on that side of town as well, where both sides were armed with bats, chemical spray and other weapons.Proud Boys member Tusitala "Tiny" Toese told The Oregonian his group had moved their event to the northeast side of the city to avoid clashes with counterprotesters.Due to the constraints, he said, his officers would not be able to engage in pre-planned marches that may become violent, and warned that they would not on Sunday."As stated before today's events, officers were not deployed to stand in between individuals intent on confronting one another," PPB said in a press release on the incidents on Sunday evening that did not acknowledge the shooting."But that does not mean the crimes committed will not be addressed. Arrests do not always happen in the moment. As in past such events, we are conducting follow-up investigations, gathering evidence and will make arrests when probable cause exists that specific persons committed crimes."