"IDF (Israeli military) troops responded with riot dispersal means, including when necessary live fire."

Israeli aircraft struck Hamas sites in Gaza late on Saturday, the military said, in an escalation of hostilities after earlier cross-border gunfireThe injuries came during awhere Palestinian clashes with Israeli police helped spark an 11-day Israel-Hamas conflict in May.Hundreds of Palestinians gathered near the strip's heavily fortified border, where some tried to scale the border fence and others threw explosives towards Israeli troops. Israeli military said in a statement:Among the two Palestinians critically injured wasGaza's health ministry said. It described most of the other injuries as moderate, includingwho is in hospital receiving medical treatment, the military said. There was no claim of responsibility for the Gaza gunfire.the military said.There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage. Bracing for more hostilities, the military said it had sentIsraeli media reported the military hada move seen as bolstering a fragile Egyptian-mediated truce to the May fighting. Just days before that announcement, Gaza militants launched a rocket towards Israel that was shot down by the Iron Dome, in the first such attack since the truce. Palestinians have also sporadically launched fire-laden balloons towards Israel, drawing Israeli strikes on Hamas sites.said Saturday's airstrikes showed Israel was "trying to cover up its failure and disappointment in front of the steadfastness of our people and their valiant resistance."At least 250 Palestinians and 13 people in Israel were killed in the May conflict, in which Gaza militants fired rockets towards Israeli cities and Israel carried out airstrikes across the coastal enclave.Israel keeps Gaza under a blockade, tightly restricting movement out of the territory which is home to 2 million Palestinians. Egypt also maintains restrictions on the enclave. Both cite threats from Hamas for the restrictions.