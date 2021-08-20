© PUB



Over 100 mm of rain fell in a few hours in Singapore on 20 August 2021, flooding dozens of roads and causing severe disruption to traffic.According to Meteorological Service Singapore, the weather station at Choa Chu Kang recorded 114.4mm of rain from midnight to around 18:00 local time. Pasir Ris saw 105.2 mm and Bukit Panjang 100.8 mm of rain during the same period.Roads were swamped and vehicles left stranded. Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) were called on to rescue motorists and passengers from 13 vehicles stuck in the flood waters. One person was injured and five people were taken to the safety of nearby sheltered areas, SCDF said in a statement."About 25 people had evacuated from these vehicles prior to SCDF's arrival. SCDF personnel brought five people from four of these vehicles to safety under nearby sheltered areas," SCDF said.PUB, Singapore's National Water Agency, said water levels in drains and canals reached 90 per cent in some parts of the country due to the heavy rain. PUB warned motorists to avoid flooded roads in at least 13 different locations.