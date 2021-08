© Thomson Reuters 2021



A second young woman abducted seven years ago from the town of Chibok by Boko Haram militants was freed this week, Borno state's governor said on Saturday.and a viral campaign on social media with the hashtag #bringbackourgirls.The army, to Governor Babagana Zulum on Saturday,Adamu, like the other of the recently freed "Chibok girl", as the victims became known, "presented herself to the Nigerian army", the governor's office said.Photos shared by his office showed a shell-shocked looking young woman, in a pink striped hijab, speaking to the governor with her two small children, flanked by military officers.Earlier this week, the army said that more than 1,000 Boko Haram members and their families had recently surrendered "due to the intense pressure from troops' sustained offensive actions".Boko Haram leader Abubakar Shekau died in May following a battle with rival Islamist group Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP).ISWAP, the regional affiliate of Islamic State, has since sought to absorb Shekau's fighters and unify the groups which during Shekau's tenure fought one another for control of territory in northeast Nigeria and around Lake Chad.