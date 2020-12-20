Society's Child
340+ Nigerian schoolboys freed after abduction claimed by Boko Haram militants
RT
Thu, 17 Dec 2020 23:10 UTC
The 344 students were released to authorities on Thursday and are set to be transported back to the state capital of Katsina City in northern Nigeria, Governor Aminu Masari told state media in a televised interview. Officials said the students were in good condition, but they have yet to receive a full medical check.
"At the moment, 344 of the students have been released and handed over to the security operatives. I think we can say at least we have recovered most of the boys, if not all of them," Masari said.
Photos purporting to show the boys after their release have circulated online.
It was not immediately clear if all of the students abducted last week had been freed, however, with AFP citing a security source who noted some of the boys remained with their captors. A local newspaper, the Daily Trust, also reported that school records showed that more than 500 students were missing after the December 11 attack, for which Boko Haram has claimed responsibility. Hours before the governor's announcement, the group released a video alleged to show some of the abductees.
It also remains unknown whether a ransom was paid to secure the boys' release, as few details about the negotiations have emerged.
After they are taken to Katsina City, the boys will reunite with their families, undergo medical checks and meet with President Muhammadu Buhari, government officials said. In a pair of tweets later on Thursday night, Buhari said the students' release was a "huge relief to the entire country," hailing Governor Masari and the country's police and intelligence agencies for the rescue effort.
The kidnapping last Friday at the Government Science Secondary School followed a spate of similar abductions by bandits and local armed groups in recent years, with Boko Haram claiming responsibility for the 2014 kidnapping of more than 270 schoolgirls in northeastern Nigeria, among others. The country has also been wracked by violence involving the militant factions, seeing some 8,000 killed in attacks and sporadic fighting since 2011, according to the International Crisis Group.
See Also:
Reader Comments
( No Comments )
Latest News
- UK weather: Landslides and flooding after half a month's rain falls in one day
- Intersectional vaccines: Citing top 'medical ethicist', NYT suggests the elderly NOT be vaccinated first because they are 'too white'
- The populist American powder keg is primed but will it be lit?
- 'Inspired by Nazi Germany?' Andrew Yang eviscerated after backing digital vaccine certificates
- Caitlin Johnstone: Secret, invisible evidence of Russian hacking is not actually evidence
- 340+ Nigerian schoolboys freed after abduction claimed by Boko Haram militants
- Why this campaign of terror?
- John Kerry reveals Biden's devotion to radical 'Great Reset' movement
- Maintaining and expanding the ban on critical race theory
- Impressive light pillars recorded over Tyumen in Western Siberia
- 'Loud booms' in Austin, Texas lead to 911 calls but no explanation
- 'Explosion' heard across North Staffordshire, Stoke-on-Trent, UK
- Southwestern Idaho doorbell camera catches reported meteor explosion
- Covid vaccine certificates could lead to 'global identity document' used for all aspects of life, human rights NGO warns
- What's behind the mysterious, earth-shaking boom of the 'Seneca Guns'?
- Trump reportedly met with Powell and Flynn in Oval Office - discussed deploying military, naming Powell as special counsel on election fraud
- Wokestradamus? Parody Twitter account 'Titania McGrath' perfectly predicted the latest social justice battles
- Harmful? FDA now investigating after multiple allergic reactions to Pfizer COVID vaccine reported across US
- 2020: The Year we Sold Our Liberties For a Medical Tyranny
- Sensitive US military equipment given to local forces in Afghanistan goes missing
- 'Inspired by Nazi Germany?' Andrew Yang eviscerated after backing digital vaccine certificates
- Caitlin Johnstone: Secret, invisible evidence of Russian hacking is not actually evidence
- John Kerry reveals Biden's devotion to radical 'Great Reset' movement
- Trump reportedly met with Powell and Flynn in Oval Office - discussed deploying military, naming Powell as special counsel on election fraud
- Sensitive US military equipment given to local forces in Afghanistan goes missing
- Biden to seek talks with Venezuela's Maduro in reversal of Trump plan
- Best of the Web: 'Serious criminality' by UK's MI6 abroad, as tribunal reveals agency is also free to break UK law
- UK's Manchester police fail to record one-fifth of crimes, Home Sec Patel blames Mayor
- Best of the Web: Ruthless UK government places a third of its population under EVEN STRICTER lockdown for Christmas
- Web records show SolarWinds hacker broke into US cable firm and Arizona county
- Who is provoking whom? US Navy says Russia 'threat to peace' as Moscow switches on system designed to spot naval invasions
- The Grey Lady backtracks: NY Times retracts key parts of 2018 'Caliphate' podcast, reassigns terrorism reporter
- Ice Age Farmer Report: 250k hens perish in fire - Royal Navy to defend fishing waters - "Explosive" soybean situation
- SOTT Focus: Least Authoritarian Country in Europe: The Belarussian Approach to Covid-19 Exposes The Lockdown Lie
- Leaked files show UK govt spent millions exploiting Syrian women in grotesque PR offensive
- Sweden caves in to coronavirus fearmongering and begins to enforce baseless lockdown restrictions
- Over-equalization? Paris mayor fined for hiring too many women
- Putin and Merkel join forces to resist cynical US sanctions on Nord Stream 2 pipeline
- FBI spied on Fox news, recorded call with Papdopoulos, newly released texts show
- Hunter Biden asked accountant how much money he would be making if he was in jail
- Intersectional vaccines: Citing top 'medical ethicist', NYT suggests the elderly NOT be vaccinated first because they are 'too white'
- The populist American powder keg is primed but will it be lit?
- 340+ Nigerian schoolboys freed after abduction claimed by Boko Haram militants
- Why this campaign of terror?
- Maintaining and expanding the ban on critical race theory
- Covid vaccine certificates could lead to 'global identity document' used for all aspects of life, human rights NGO warns
- Wokestradamus? Parody Twitter account 'Titania McGrath' perfectly predicted the latest social justice battles
- Harmful? FDA now investigating after multiple allergic reactions to Pfizer COVID vaccine reported across US
- 2020: The Year we Sold Our Liberties For a Medical Tyranny
- Pensioner who toured schools with world's largest Smurf toy collection exposed as sick child rapist
- Will Tommy Tuberville back Mo Brooks in overturning Electoral College decision?
- Suspicious? Dominion warned memory cards might need to be prematurely removed from voting machines
- Maricopa County Board of Supervisors refuses to comply with subpoenas to turn over Dominion voting machines for audit
- WaPo-CNN pundit Zakaria losing it: Projection-laden rant claims Russia 'hacked our minds'
- Best of the Web: About time: France detains modelling agent Jean-Luc Brunel in Jeffrey Epstein inquiry - UPDATE: Brunel charged with rape
- 'Was Beethoven black?' In any sane society, the answer would be no, but we no longer live in a sane society
- Media investigation reveals Daesh terrorists fought in Syria while collecting welfare benefits from Sweden
- MI Sec of State official recorded telling volunteers to count "multiple ballots with the very same signature" during Antrim County vote "audit"
- The Washington Post can't stop babbling about Russians 'hacking our minds'
- Social media bans video of United Airlines kicking off toddler crying over mask
- Mummified baboons hint at mysterious civilization of Punt
- History of Israeli tech domination
- Flashback: The top five rigged US presidential elections
- Evolution of market economy in Ancient Greece revealed in pollen study
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Picking Matthew Ehret's Brain: How Darwinism Took Over the World, and Why Ertugrul Is Awesome
- New parts of Herod's palace revealed, including 300-seat personal theater
- Why China is NOT your enemy (and what really controls Canada and the US deep state)
- New evidence that Neandertals buried their dead
- Hidden network of Amazonian villages discovered by archaeologists
- Adapt 2030: Overlapping cycles of the ages, floods and civilization
- Neanderthal Y chromosome is much closer to modern humans than thought
- SOTT Focus: Plague of Liars: Nuremberg Code Outlaws Forced Medical Procedures, Which INCLUDES Mandatory Vaccinations
- Best of the Web: The Nuremberg Tribunal: 75 years later and still the basis for humanity's survival
- Impacts of cyclical climate change on human history revealed in new Cahokia study
- Ancient humans deliberately voyaged to Japanese Islands suggest new study
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Interview with Rod Dreher: How to Survive the Coming Soft Totalitarianism
- Putin expels the oligarchs
- Early human landscape modifications discovered in Amazonia
- Researchers offer new theory on Venus figurines
- Ancient Doggerland archipelago survived Storegga tsunami 8,000-years-ago
- What's behind the mysterious, earth-shaking boom of the 'Seneca Guns'?
- Modern Iceland: Colder, more ice than any other time in the last 8000 years except the 1800s
- Scientists achieve long-range quantum teleportation
- Proof-of-concept study paves way for growing human organs
- Radio emissions may have been detected from exoplanet
- FDA approves genetically altering pigs, to potentially make food, drugs, and transplants safer
- NASA Hubble telescope tracks dark storms on Neptune behaving oddly
- A new toy for Big Brother: This satellite can peer inside buildings, day or night
- Parting gift from 2020? NASA warns FIVE asteroids headed this way
- Ryugu asteroid samples prove to be beyond Japan's scientists' expectations
- Child's bones buried 40,000 years ago solve a longstanding Neanderthal mystery
- Humans may not be the only species to domesticate others
- Researchers synthesise a psychedelic that could treat depression without hallucinations
- Study finds mass extinctions of Earth's land animals follow a cycle
- New super highway network discovered in the Solar System
- Evidence of Ice Age cycles found in tiny ocean fossils
- New species of whale discovered off the coast of Mexico
- Flawed paper behind Covid-19 testing faces being retracted, after scientists expose its ten fatal problems
- Astronomers detect gigantic x-ray bubbles stretching out above and below the Milky Way
- SpaceX Starship prototype EXPLODES on attempted landing
- UK weather: Landslides and flooding after half a month's rain falls in one day
- Impressive light pillars recorded over Tyumen in Western Siberia
- New Hampshire snow totals from December 17 storm - 4 feet for Danbury, almost record-breaking
- Snowfall tally at Alyeska Ski Resort in Alaska at 260 inches - 8 feet more than last season
- Forest guard, volunteer die in elephant attack in Tamil Nadu, India - 3 such deaths for the state in 2 days
- Huge sandstorm and storms hit Santa Rosa, Argentina
- Tropical Storm Vicky brings heavy rains to Philippines, leaves at least 5 dead - record-breaking 21st storm for the season
- Huge waterspout filmed at Sdot Yam Beach, Israel
- Super cyclone Yasa slams Fiji bringing floods & landslides, wind gusts up to 214 MPH - 4 reported dead (UPDATE)
- Pit bull terrier fatally attacks man visiting friends in Joliet, Illinois
- Gigantic waterspout filmed off Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: N. Hemisphere record snow explained by bigger flakes: The gaslight
- 30,000 tremors have rocked Antarctica since the end of August, scientists say
- 5.5 magnitude earthquake causes landslides in Arequipa, Peru
- Roof of athletic dome collapses from heavy snowfall in Binghamton, New York
- The Nor'easter dropped almost 4 feet of snow on this Vermont town
- "Outrageous" snowstorm breaks all-time records across the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast
- Damaging floods and landslides strike Samoa after heavy rain
- Komodo dragon savages worker at 'Jurassic Park' resort in Indonesia tearing open 'several parts of his body' in vicious attack
- Tornado hits near Tampa, Florida
- 'Loud booms' in Austin, Texas lead to 911 calls but no explanation
- 'Explosion' heard across North Staffordshire, Stoke-on-Trent, UK
- Southwestern Idaho doorbell camera catches reported meteor explosion
- People across Ohio valley report loud, mysterious boom
- Bright meteor fireball over São Paulo, Brazil
- Meteor fireball streaks over Minnesota
- Stunning meteor fireball over the Atlantic Ocean
- Meteor fireball over Goiás, Brazil
- Meteoric majesty: Geminids provide spectacular celestial fireworks display
- Bright meteor fireball captured over eastern France
- 'Loud boom' heard in southern Tennessee likely a meteor
- Mysterious fireball spotted in skies over Morecambe, England explained by experts
- Meteor fireball recorded blazing over Ontario, Canada
- Mystery 'boom' heard over Bath, England in early morning hours
- Ground shaking, loud explosion reported across Escambia County, Florida
- Loud boom heard across central New York state apparently a meteoroid
- Bright meteor fireball over the Mediterranean Sea on December 2
- Falling meteor causes fireball, flash of light over parts of Ontario
- Mysterious, loud 'boom' shakes North Okanagan, British Columbia residents
- Meteor fireball sighted by 90 observers over Germany
- Tennessee nurse passes out on camera minutes after taking COVID-19 vaccine
- COVID-19 testing scandal deepens
- Coronavirus vaccine era
- Radiation from wireless devices may cause breast cancer, new study shows
- WHO (finally) admits PCR tests create false positives
- Coronavirus vaccine: why it's important to know what's in the placebo
- Direct cellular interaction between nervous and immune systems discovered
- Pfizer to assess report about 'potential serious allergic reaction' to Covid-19 vaccine after Alaska health worker is hospitalized
- Flashback Best of the Web: Herd immunity: Flawed science and mass vaccination failures
- Remdesivir is a scam like Tamiflu
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - Vaccine Shenanigans
- CNN: 'Don't be alarmed' if people start dying after taking the vaccine
- Study identifies thousands of preventable deaths caused by heart disease and stroke during COVID-19 pandemic
- Coincidence? Brandy Vaughan, Big Pharma whistleblower and outspoken critic of vaccines found dead by her ten-year-old son
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - The Coming Biosecurity State UPDATE: Banned from YouTube within one hour!
- 'Mystery' illness puts hundreds in hospital in Andhra Pradesh, India
- COVID vaccine hesitancy widespread, even among medical professionals
- Public needs to prep for vaccine side effects
- Fauci: Case count to decline after inauguration day
- 'Covishield' vaccine volunteer sues Serum Institute of India, Oxford Group over 'adverse reaction'
- The 16 facial expressions most common to emotional situations worldwide
- Researchers could induce illusions on demand
- How close is too close?
- Dissenting voices: Finding courage to speak against your assailant
- 'Collective traumatic experience': People report more anger and sadness in their dreams during pandemic
- The perfect fictional psychopath: We Need to Talk About Kevin
- Alexander Solzhenitsyn: Live not by lies
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Navigating The Chaos
- The individual solution to avoiding totalitarianism
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: The Impenetrable Fortress of Thoughtitude: When Belief Trumps Truth
- Both sides of the brain help adults learn a new language says study
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Brainwashing Is Easy, Thinking Isn't
- Hypnosis experts cast doubt on famous psychological experiments
- Why, as a neurosurgeon, I believe in free will
- Best of the Web: How the MEAN psychologists got us to comply with coronavirus restrictions
- Tactics: The psychology behind the Trump-Biden debate interruptions
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Our Place in the Cosmos, and Why the New Atheists Are Wrong
- Chimps pare down their social circle in later years
- How the brain recognises objects
- Neuroscience can help us understand why free will is real
- Best of the Web: Ex-CIA boss Brennan says Pentagon's declassified UFO videos are 'eyebrow-raising,' advises 'to keep an open mind'
- Jeremy Corbell interviews author of piece on former Israeli Space Program Director, professor Haim Eshed's UFO revelations
- Best of the Web: 'Fast Movers' and Transmedium Vehicles - The Pentagon's Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Task Force
- 'Humanity not yet ready' - Aliens asked not to be revealed says former head of Israel's Space Program
- Best of the Web: Leaked photo surfaces of purported unidentified aerial phenomena
- Jet on approach to UK airport almost collides with mystery object, shocking report finds pilots had 'no time to act'
- Another Chicago Mothman sighting? USPS employee reports seven-foot-tall, red-eyed creature at O'Hare International Airport
- The Phenomenon: New UFO documentary
- 'UFO' seen being 'followed through sky' by mysterious orbs in Japan
- Were ghosts caught on film at Gettysburg Civil War memorial?
- Eyewitness in Odessa, Ukraine: 'I filmed UFO over the Black Sea'
- UFO response protocol sent to Japanese military after Pentagon video release
- Mysterious lights in South Carolina sky spark UFO debate
- Unexplained lights seen in night sky above Largs, Scotland
- 'The seventh observable': An examination of Unidentified Aerial Phenomena from a scientific perspective
- Missing 411? TV producer Terrence Woods vanished while filming on The 'Gold Rush' franchise for Discovery
- Pentagon forming task force to investigate military's UFO encounters
- 'Barbaric' horse killings put French countryside on alert
- "The CIA simulated UFO abductions in Latin America as psychological warfare experiments" says Dr. Jacques Vallée in latest book
- Best of the Web: Investigations task force possible after more cattle mutilations in eastern Oregon
- California mulling tax on breathing
- Tom Curse: Tom Cruise Covid rant - star warns Mission: Impossible crew they're 'f***ing gone' if they break rules on set
- Flashback: 'You're a piece of sh*t and I hope everyone like you dies,' says Biden to Democratic voter in stirring call for party unity
- Newsom issues double stay-at-home order where you have to stay in a smaller house inside your original house
- Help at last! House relief bill will provide free 'going out of business' signs to small business owners
- Santa HACKED! 138,000 kids suddenly added to nice list in middle of night
- Adolf Hitler wins election in former German colony
- White Witch Whitmer casts spell on Michigan: Always winter and never Christmas
- US government prepares for next pandemic
- Biden's all-female communications team won't tell nation what's wrong: "Nation should already know!"
- Biden's dogs have told pet psychic that their master 'will be a great president'
- Staffers crying over Jordan Peterson book cured by forcing them to read Jordan Peterson book
- Pro tip from The Bee: Skip the Black Friday deals and hold out for the next peaceful protest
- Utah man hopes monolith is aliens structure but deep down knows it's just a publicity stunt
- California building wall to stop sane people from leaving
- Politicians officially exempt from lockdown rules because lizard people can't catch COVID
- Gov. Whitmer refuses to throw Ring Of Power back into fires Of Mount Doom
- Girlfriend keeps referring to herself as 'wife-elect' despite no official confirmation from boyfriend
- First Covid vaccine trial participant gives it the thumbs up
- After wiping out half the universe, Thanos calls for unity
Quote of the Day
Knowledge is of no value unless you put it into practice.
- Anton Chekhov
Recent Comments
Suppose something goes wrong with this vaccine. What's gonna be the first group of people effected if this plan were to go through? Are they...
:) ;) X( :O +1 -1
Idiots like the geek pictured in this article delude themselves, thinking that the puppet government they have installed is "loyal" to them, a...
"trying to stave off death by eliminating every potential risk." Gòod point here. When I look around at the folks I know personally, there are so...
Trust us it's a new strain. Trust us it's only a shower.