© Ministry of Emergency Situations Krasnodar Region
Floods in Krasnodar Region, Russia, 13 August 2021.
Severe weather has once again affected areas of Russia's Black Sea coast, in particular in Krasnodar Region, where strong winds, hail and heavy rain have caused power outages and flooding.

As of 14 August, over 100,000 people were without power in the Krasnodar Region due to wind damage. Heavy rain has triggered flash floods in several areas, in particular in the resort city of Anapa where more than 450 people were evacuated including tourists from hotels.



Emergency management in the region (EMERCOM) reported 991 children were evacuated from summer camps in the districts of Anapsky, Slavyansk and Temryuk. Around 25 people were evacuated from flooded houses in a village in Temryuk district. A total of 1,531 people have been evacuated and 1,406 houses flooded across 19 settlements of the region, EMERCOM said.

Flooding has interrupted traffic on the highway connecting Novorossiisk and the city of Kerch. Flash floods previously struck in the port city of Novorossiysk on 10 August 2021, where as much as 47 mm of rain fell in 1 hour. Around 10 streets in the city were flooded up to 50cm deep.