© Ministry of Emergency Situations Krasnodar Region



due to wind damage.in particular in the resort city of Anapa where more than 450 people were evacuated including tourists from hotels.Emergency management in the region (EMERCOM) reported 991 children were evacuated from summer camps in the districts of Anapsky, Slavyansk and Temryuk. Around 25 people were evacuated from flooded houses in a village in Temryuk district. A total of 1,531 people have been evacuated and 1,406 houses flooded across 19 settlements of the region, EMERCOM said.Flooding has interrupted traffic on the highway connecting Novorossiisk and the city of Kerch.. Around 10 streets in the city were flooded up to 50cm deep.