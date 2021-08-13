Earthquake
6.3 magnitude earthquake

UTC time: Friday, August 13, 2021 10:34 AM

Your time: Friday, August 13, 2021, 11:34 AM GMT+1

Magnitude Type: mww

USGS page: M 6.3 - South Sandwich Islands region

USGS status: Reviewed by a seismologist

Reports from the public: 0 people