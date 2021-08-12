MAPPED
Major magnitude 7.5 earthquake at 63 km depth

Local time at epicenter: Thursday, 12 Aug 2021 4:32 pm (GMT -2)

Magnitude: 7.5

Depth: 63.3 km

Epicenter latitude / longitude: 57.5959°S / 25.1874°W (South Atlantic Ocean, South Georgia & South Sandwich Islands)

Nearest volcano: Michael (107 km / 66 mi)