© Reuters / Eric Gaillard

At least a quarter of a million people in France are expected to take to the streets over the weekend to protest controversial anti-Covid measures, local media have said, citing a police intelligence note sent to the government.Many families are set to participate, intelligence analysis has shown, with parents being "generally fed up" with school closures during the pandemic and uncertain of health rules at educational institutions at the start of the new school year.Nearly 200 protests have been already planned throughout the country for the weekend, with the anti-health pass movement said to be especially active in the south of France, the intelligence note reportedly warned, calling for further mobilization of law enforcement. While the protests are expected to be peaceful, some "ultras both from the left and right" might join in, authorities said, with "professional agitators" trying to infiltrate and possibly stage provocations.Despite the mass resentment, France's Constitutional Court has approved the use of the controversial pass.Meanwhile, French President Emmanuel Macron this week reiterated his calls for more people to get vaccinated, saying that the health situation in the country is "more than delicate."Over 112,000 people have died in France since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, with almost 6.5 million confirmed cases. More than half of the country's population has now been fully vaccinated.