Two people were hit by lightning on St. Pete Beach Thursday night.The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office says a male and a female were walking on the beach when lightning struck.St. Pete Beach Fire Chief Jim Kilpatrick said the pair, a 16-year-old and a 60-year-old, were behind the Tradewinds Island Grand Resort.The male was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.Deputies performed CPR on the female until emergency personnel arrived. She was taken to a hospital where she was stable Thursday night.