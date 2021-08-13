© Albion Archaeology



An "exciting" discovery of a Neolithic or early Bronze Age monument has been unearthed in an archaeological dig.Albion Archaeology made the find in a field, where homes are to be built.Project manager Iain Leslie said an Iron Age settlement and Anglo-Saxon remains were also discovered."This level of investigation of a particular area is relatively rare and offers a unique opportunity to better understand our ancestors," he said.The monument is among the earliest remains on the site. It would have formed part of a wider landscape of similar monuments known to have existed locally within a loop of the river Great Ouse, Mr Leslie said.It ishe added., Mr Leslie said."As archaeologists we are very excited about the findings," he said."We are building up a really fascinating picture of the various stages of past occupation in this area."The remains uncovered are of at least regional significance."Mr Leslie added: "The investigations have revealed a wealth of information about the previous inhabitants of the area, stretching back as much as 6,000 years."The remains offer a fantastic addition to our knowledge of Neolithic, early Bronze Age, Iron Age and Anglo-Saxon settlement in the area."The investigations are being carried out in conjunction with RPS Consulting Services, on behalf of builders Dandara.Planning consent was given with a condition that an archaeological dig was to take place, with the findings recorded before construction could start.Chris Higgins, from Dandara, said: "It's great to have an advanced understanding of such key periods of history and to have a unique opportunity to appreciate the historical importance of the site."