More ancient island dwellings



Early academic interest in ancient water dwellings was sparked around 1850 by the discovery of submerged Alpine structures that appeared when Swiss lakes were being drained for agricultural and water supply purposes. Unlike crannogs, however, these are now believed to have sat on what had been the lake shoreline in distant history, rather than being built out on the water.



Hundreds of crannog-like islands also dot the lakes (loughs) of Ireland, but though some of these also date to before Christ, evidence suggests they were used for just for a few centuries - in contrast to the millennia of crannog occupation in Scotland.

It was simple curiosity that prompted retired Royal Navy diver Chris Murray a decade ago to plunge into the icy waters around a mysterious islet in a small loch on his home island of Lewis in the Scottish Hebrides. But when the extraordinarily well-preserved, it pushed our awareness of civilisation on the British Isles back to a time before both Stonehenge and the first pyramids in Egypt.The piece of land poking out of the Hebridean loch is an example of a remarkable form of a man-made island known as a crannog, which were created in multitudes via an inspiring blend of ingenuity and effort.in often stunning locations of wild beauty.While the reason for building crannogs remains a subject of debate, no one doubts the ancient engineering energy they embody. "These crannogs representmade thousands of years ago to build mini-islands by," said Professor Fraser Sturt, an archaeologist at the University of Southampton, who studies crannogs in collaboration with Dr Duncan Garrow at the University of Reading.The word crannogJust gathering the rocks to form the solid in-fill for the new islets would have involved extensive scouring and gathering of material, then- a hard enough task even without factoring in the vagaries of the Scottish weather.To put the work involved into perspective, when archaeologists set out to reconstruct one of the many crannogs discovered on Loch Tay in Perthshire in the 1990s -. Challenges included working out how to drive 7m- to 9m-long timber piles made from local alder trees into the loch bed through several metres of water by hand. The modern-day reconstructors turned to complex wooden scaffolding from which each timber pile could be twisted back and forth until it pierced 2m into the loch bed. To build just one crannog - which became the Scottish Crannog Centre Scottish crannog research was pioneered by Robert Munro, who swapped a career as a 19th-Century medical practitioner for a later life passion for archaeology and anthropology. Munro excavated sites revealed by Victorian land reclamation around lochs, collecting his findings in the 1882 publication Ancient Scottish Lake Dwellings . Yet nearly 150 years later,"We know that crannogs were dwellings,," said underwater archaeologist Barrie Andrian, who - along with her partner Dr Nick Dixon - has been a pathfinder in crannog research since the 1980s. "Crannogs may have been the high-status dwellings of local leaders. Perhaps they were trading posts located on waterways people used to move through the landscape. Or perhaps living on water held some spiritual or cosmological significance."Garrow has some further suggestions. "Their uses may well have changed regionally or through time. Some would have been built as special-purpose ritual sites, but others may have been constructed in a loch for defensive reasons. I think that, overall, they were used for many different purposes, even within the same period."What is certain, though, is that crannogs provide a unique window on human life all the way back to Neolithic times in Britain, an era also sometimes called the New Stone Age. That is because the silt-carpeted floors and still, icy waters of Scottish lochs preserve much that would be lost elsewhere. Pristine pottery, such as that found by Murray in the Hebrides, is often found in superb condition, having lain undisturbed for millennia, cradled by the soft silt of tide-free lochs."The underwater environment of crannogs slows decay processes," said Andrian.And it is not just artefacts. The great preservation of waterlogged materialsthat give us details about diet, the environment and lifestyle."She explained that the ancient loch dwellersAs a founder member of the Scottish Wetland Archaeology Programme , Anne Crone has been another key figure in crannog research, in the area of dendrochronology - the scientific study of ancient timbers - for which crannogs provide a wonderful case study."Crannogs are a dendrochronologists' delight because wood is so lavishly used in their construction, and because the wood survives so well in the anaerobic conditions within the crannog," she said.Explorations by Crone and others are discovering unique finds across Scotland. "We often find objects that we never find on dry land archaeological sites, like," she said. "There are fantastic finds, including assemblages from Loch Glashan in Argyll that are on display in Glasgow's Kelvingrove Museum , and finds from Buiston crannog in Ayrshire on display in the National Museum of Scotland in Edinburgh. These both include an array of wooden artefacts, as well as a leather book satchel at Loch Glashan."As well as traditional hands-on searches - think dry-suited divers patiently sifting through silt in icy lochs - crannog studiers are drawing on modern technology, too. "Techniques we have applied include side-scan sonar, dual frequency single-beam echo-sounder [to determine water depth], underwater and aerial photogrammetry [to create 2D and 3D models], real-time kinematic GPS survey, palaeoenvironmental coring [to provide a cross-section of natural activity through time], terrestrial excavation and radiocarbon dating," said Garrow.Following Murray's pottery discovery, Google Earth helped idenfity other potential Hebridean crannog sites, including Loch Arnish, Loch Langabhat and Loch Borgastail; while Andrian uses drone, planes and even kites with cameras attached to spot sites.Andrian and Dixon also masterminded the magnificent reconstruction of the ancient crannog dwelling that formed the Scottish Crannog Centre , built over several years in the 1990s to give visitors a sense of what the ancient loch dwellers' lives may have been like. Set a stone's throw out into the waters of ravishing Loch Tay, their recreation drew on years of underwater explorations at the 2,500 year-old Oakbank Crannog, located off the village of Fearnan on the loch's north shore. The act of reconstruction was an eye-opening experience, Andrian revealed. "It was quite an engineering feat for us, so we appreciated how skilled the ancient builders must have been."Although the crannog reconstruction was sadly destroyed by fire in June 2021, the intent is for a new £12 million Crannog Museum to be built at Dalerb on Loch Tay's north shore, near the spot where another of the loch's 18 known crannogs had once existed. "There were already plans to relocate to the other side of the loch - actually where we had hoped to excavate at some point in the future," said Andrian.Working to rebuild the Scottish Crannog Centre is just part of an ongoing exploration of these remarkable ancient engineering marvels. "As Scotland has so many lochs waiting to be explored,," said Andrian.She is echoed by Garrow, who plans to return this summer to one of his favourite locations at Loch Bhorgastail on the Isle of Lewis. "It's a beautiful location, and has enormous promise in terms of finds. I can't wait to get there and start digging," he said.Murray, whose chance search so changed the timeline of crannogs and their place in Scottish history, is also still regularly plunging into tiny Hebridean lochs in search of nuggets of Neolithic remembrance. He described his 2020 discovery -­- to the Scottish islands' publication The Northern Times : "It was only about 4ft down and I saw this tiny fragment sticking about a quarter of an inch out of the mud... I did take a sip of water from it, and to think the last person to hold this and put it to their lips was thousands of years ago was just incredible. To think it is older than Stonehenge, Callanish and the pyramids is just fantastic."