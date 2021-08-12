© Grzegorz Skowronek/Agencja Gazeta/via REUTERS



The European Commission on Thursday criticized a Polish bill limiting foreign ownership of media companies that has been passed by the country's lower house of parliament, saying it sent a negative signal."Media pluralism and diversity of opinions are what strong democracies welcome, not fight against," the Vice President of the European Union's executive, Vera Jourova, who is responsible for media freedom, said on Twitter. "The draft Polish broadcasting law sends a negative signal."On Wednesday, Polish lawmakers passed a bill that would strengthen a ban on firms from outside the European Economic Area controlling Polish broadcasters.