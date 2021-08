© Washington Department of Corrections



A Washington state inmate was sentenced to another 25 years in prison for murdering his cellmate — a convicted child sex offender who raped his sister.Shane Goldsby, 26, was sentenced this week after he beat to death his 70-year-old cellmate Robert Munger in June 2020.Goldsby said he snapped after Munger began teasing him with details about the rape, which later proved true, according to KHQ Goldsby apologized to Munger's family in an emotional statement on Tuesday that was completed by his attorney, KHQ reported."I cannot imagine what it would be like to lose a loved one in this kind of way," the statement read. "To his wife and his whole family I apologize. I am so sorry and I hope you are able to heal from what I caused."Goldsby had been serving time in prison for a wild joy ride in 2017 during which he stole a police vehicle and led law enforcement on a long chase before crashing into a state trooper, injuring him.