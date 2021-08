© Jack Guez/AFP/Getty Images



The Israeli occupation authorities have begun renovating the Ibrahimi Mosque in Hebron today, implementing thethat includes building corridors and the installation of an elevator to facilitate access for Jewish settlers.with two million shekels ($0.62 million) having been allocated to fund the project so far, reported Arab48.as part of a project to build an elevator to facilitate settlers' access to the Muslim house of worship.The municipality has been demanding that the project be stopped becauseHowever, Israel's Supreme Court rejected a petition filed by the Hebron Municipality earlier this year in March.The Judaization project is being operated by the Engineering and Construction Department of the Israeli Ministry of Security under the supervision of the Israeli civil administration, which is expected to last about six months.All of Israel's settlements and settlers are on Palestinian land illegally according to international law.