A new study shows that artificial intelligence networks based on human brain connectivity can perform cognitive tasks efficiently.By examining MRI data from a large Open Science repository, researchers reconstructed a brain connectivity pattern, and applied it to an artificial neural network (ANN). An ANN is a computing system consisting of multiple input and output units, much like the biological brain. A team of researchers from The Neuro (Montreal Neurological Institute-Hospital) and the Quebec Artificial Intelligence Institute trained the ANN to perform a cognitive memory task and observed how it worked to complete the assignment.This is a unique approach in two ways. Previous work on brain connectivity, also known as connectomics, focused on describing brain organization, without looking at how it actually performs computations and functions. Secondly, traditional ANNs have arbitrary structures that do not reflect how real brain networks are organized"The project unifies two vibrant and fast-paced scientific disciplines," says Bratislav Misic, a researcher at The Neuro and the paper's senior author. ". So, the two will help inform each other and enrich our understanding of the brain." This study , published in the journal Nature Machine Intelligence on Aug. 9, 2021, was funded with the help of the Canada First Research Excellence Fund, awarded to McGill University for the Healthy Brains, Healthy Lives initiative, the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada, Fonds de Recherche du Quebec - Santé, Canadian Institute for Advanced Research, Canada Research Chairs, Fonds de Recherche du Quebec - Nature et Technologies, and Centre UNIQUE (Union of Neuroscience and Artificial Intelligence).