Rep. Andy Biggs, whose Arizona district sits close to the U.S.-Mexico border, announced Friday evening that he will file articles of impeachment against Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas in the next few weeks.
"Secretary Mayorkas is a threat to the sovereignty and security of our nation. As a result of his actions and policies, America is more in danger today than when he began serving as Secretary. He is willfully refusing to maintain operational control of the border and is encouraging aliens to enter our country illegally."Since Biden took office and Mayorkas was confirmed as the DHS secretary earlier this year, the administration has rescinded a slew of Trump-era border policies and seen a near-tripling in the number of noncitizens attempting to enter the country at the southern border illegally, from 78,000 in January to roughly 210,000 in July. Biggs continued:
"Under his direction, DHS is systematically releasing COVID-19 positive aliens into our communities, subjecting the American people to unnecessary and avoidable risks. Secretary Mayorkas is failing to faithfully uphold his oath of office and is presiding over a reckless abandonment of border security and immigration enforcement, at the expense of the U.S. Constitution and the security of the United States."The House is not set to return from its August district work period until September. It was not immediately clear whether any other Republicans back Biggs's plan, which faces long odds in a Congress controlled by the Democrats.
Biggs is the chairman of the conservative House Freedom Caucus.