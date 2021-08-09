© Kevin Lamarque/Reuters



"Secretary Mayorkas is a threat to the sovereignty and security of our nation. As a result of his actions and policies, America is more in danger today than when he began serving as Secretary. He is willfully refusing to maintain operational control of the border and is encouraging aliens to enter our country illegally."

"Under his direction, DHS is systematically releasing COVID-19 positive aliens into our communities, subjecting the American people to unnecessary and avoidable risks. Secretary Mayorkas is failing to faithfully uphold his oath of office and is presiding over a reckless abandonment of border security and immigration enforcement, at the expense of the U.S. Constitution and the security of the United States."

A House Republican announced a long-shot bid to remove President Joe Biden's top border official in response to the worsening situation at the border.Since Biden took office and Mayorkas was confirmed as the DHS secretary earlier this year, the administration has rescinded a slew of Trump-era border policies and seenBiggs continued:The House is not set to return from its August district work period until September. It was not immediately clear whether any other Republicans back Biggs's plan, which faces long odds in a Congress controlled by the Democrats.Biggs is the chairman of the conservative House Freedom Caucus.