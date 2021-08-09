© YouTube / Resistance GB



BBC's Television House in west London was targeted by an agitated group of protesters opposing the government's Covid-19 plans. The crowd attempted to break into the broadcaster's offices, causing clashes with police.The dramatic confrontation at the entrance of the BBC studios has been filmed by witnesses at the scene. The footage showed a dozen or so Metropolitan Police officers rushing to stop the demonstrators, who appeared intent on forcing their way into the building.Tempers ran high as members of the protesting group then stood in a human chain in front of the police, telling fellow protesters to keep in line. The crowd, which quickly grew in numbers, started chanting "Shame on you!" but refrained from attempting to get inside again. A handful of children standing behind the crowd joined the chanting.The chaotic standoff was also filmed by Resistance GB, a lockdown-sceptical citizen journalist group that was livestreaming the Monday protest.The Met said they were "aware of a group of demonstrators" outside the BBC HQ in Wood Lane, White City."There have been no arrests, but officers are in attendance and will continue to monitor the situation," a police spokesperson said.The demonstrators are mistrustful about the government's handling of the Covid-19 pandemic - specifically the introduction of vaccine passports and vaccination of children. They believe that the country's leadership is in cahoots with pharmaceutical companies and media outlets to deceive the British public about the disease and the vaccines.The BBC was apparently singled out for being a public-funded broadcaster - which, in protesters' view, is acting in the interest of the government rather than the British people.