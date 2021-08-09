© AP/Patrick Semansky



The progressive crusade to bring down Donald Trump by any means necessary continues to damage the Office of the President and the Constitution's separation of powers. New York prosecutors succeeded in subpoenaing a sitting president — and thereby interfering with his ability to carry out his duties — all for the sake of indicting a single Trump Organization official for under-reporting taxes.Ever since President George Washington refused to share documents with the House about the Jay Treaty, the Executive Branch has asserted the need to keep confidential documents and information that reflect presidential decision-making and deliberation. In Nixon v. United States, the Supreme Court recognized that the President must enjoy an executive privilege in order to receive the full and frank advice of top officials in order to effectively discharge his constitutional duties.Congress's demands for documents and subpoenas for testimony are more far-reaching and much more destructive to the separation of powers. While Congress has a right to investigate the events leading to the terrible riot of January 6,If Congress has the right to demand presidential documents and discussions at will, it could just as easily force the Justices of the Supreme Court to reveal their deliberations about the electoral fraud cases brought after the November 3 elections, too.Imagine the howls from Capitol Hill if the Trump Justice Department had issued subpoenas to Nancy Pelosi to obtain internal documents and communications between her and her top legislative advisors about threat assessments provided in the run-up to the January 6 joint meeting of Congress.As the Carter administration argued in a 1977 case dealing with President Nixon's presidential papers, "Unless [the President] can give his advisers some assurance of confidentiality, a President could not expect to receive the full and frank submissions of facts and opinions upon which effective discharge of his duties depends." The privilege must extend beyond a president's tenure lest all future Presidents find their top advisors unwilling to provide the full and candid advice necessary for effective policymaking.DOJ's purported waiver is also a terrible idea for our nation's politics. Our country has regularly chosen Presidents of opposing political parties to follow each other. Joe Biden (D) followed Donald Trump (R), Barack Obama (D), George W. Bush (R), Bill Clinton (D), and George H.W. Bush (R).The Department of Justice needs to withdraw its waiver of executive privilege, and if it does not, the former president needs to assert it himself and, if need be, litigate to protect the executive privilege not just for himself but for future presidents — the long-term good of the Republic demands no less.