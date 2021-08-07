© Screenshot

"For now, it looks like the yield will be comparable to that of 1977 - a year when the vine harvest was reduced by both destructive frost and summer downpours."

France's agriculture ministry reported on Friday that it has experienced one of the worst years on record for wine production, as aThe impact of the damaging frosts is expected to result in the nation, which is the second-largest wine producer globally, seeing its output fall to the "historically low" level of 24 to 30% in 2021. This would put it at a level below that of 1991 and 2017, when output was significantly hampered by a similar late-spring frost that destroyed harvests. Agricultural Ministry's statement read:Addressing the department's findings, Agricultural Minister Julien Denormandie described the frost's impact asThe greatest amount of damage occurred back in April, whenIn addition to the impact on wine production levels, the ministry reported thatApricot output is set to fall to its lowest level in more than four decades - this year's is half that produced five years prior.The crop damage sustained in France is set to become increasingly common, according to climate experts. World Weather Attribution, which investigates the impact of global warming, predicted that the