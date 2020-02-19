which have fallen as low as -8 ºC,

The response

Although there are still no official consolidated figures, the heavy frosts that have been recorded in the Colombian regions of Boyacá and Cundinamarca have resulted in losses in more than 67,000 hectares of pastures and crops.according to the Institute of Hydrology, Meteorology and Environmental Studies (Ideam).with Sogamoso, Sotaquirá, Belén, Cerinza, Floresta, Tuta, Siachoque, Caldas, Firavitoba, Toca, Motavita, Paipa, Cómbita, San Miguel de Sema, Tunja and Gámeza being the most affected.This means that about 2% of the region's productive area has been affected.The province of the Ubaté Valley is the most affected. Frost damage has also been recorded in some municipalities of Santander. This has been the case of Tona, where temperatures have reached -4 °C.Daniel Useche, director of Forecasts and Alerts at Ideam, said that departments such as Boyacá and Cundinamarca will continue to record this climatic phenomenon, as there will be little cloudiness and significant decreases in air temperatures will follow. For that reason, in municipalities such as Sogamoso, Toca and Cerinza, the temperatures will stay below zero in the coming days.Useche said that although plans are made to address these weather phenomena,nature is unpredictable, and that is why it is recommended to set up plastic coverings for the crops and to try mitigating the impact of the low temperaturesTo tackle this situation, the Government announced that another 5,000 million pesos (about 1.36 million Euro) will be used to address the emergency and that there will also be a census of those affected.For its part, the Agrarian Bank reduced the interest rate of the agro-inputs credit card from 14 to 11% and has announced a refinancing of the credits granted to the producers by this credit institution.Source: argenpapa.com.ar