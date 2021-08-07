Puppet Masters
Appalling: Psaki brags that her kindergarten-aged child can 'wear a mask all day'
Fri, 06 Aug 2021
Fri, 06 Aug 2021
Fox News reporter Peter Doocy mentioned at the White House press briefing that an expert "says that his concern is about harmful emotional, academic and psychological effects of putting kindergartners in masks for hours at a time."
"Is there any concern from officials that you guys talked to in your early pre-decisional discussions about that?" Doocy asked Psaki.
"No, there is not," Psaki shot back. "And, I will tell you from personal experience, my rising kindergartner told me two days ago she could wear a mask all day. And she's just happy to go to camp and go to school."
Psaki continued, iterating that, for her, mask mandates in schools are essential for re-opening them safely, agreeing with what the Biden administration's Education Secretary Miguel Cardona previously said: "And, the objective from all of our public health officials has been clearly, and our secretary of education, kids need to be in school. We know there's a mental health impact of them not being in school."
"And, we should take the mitigation measures needed in order for them to be in school and in the classroom, including masking and including allowing that to be part of a reality in these schools to keep these communities safe," Psaki said.
Many states have absolutely refused to go along with the White House, such as Florida, whose Republican governor Ron DeSantis has said unequivocally "there will be no school closures ... and no mandates."
Comment: Forcing children into masks is tantamount to child abuse, physically, mentally and emotionally. Study after study has shown this:
- Study finds high carbon dioxide levels in kids who wear face masks, concludes: 'Children should not be forced to wear face masks'
- Mask harms in kids: 68% of parents report alarming psychological and physical problems in first-of-its-kind study
- DeSantis blasts CDC for K-12 mask recommendation: 'It isn't based in science'
- London high school teacher calls face masks an 'egregious and unforgivable form of child abuse'
- 'Our kids have thrived': The Texas school district that never required masks or social distancing
- Even the WHO acknowledges that scientific evidence of effectiveness of wearing masks in community settings is NON-EXISTENT
