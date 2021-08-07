The family of Ashli Babbitt, the Capitol rioter shot dead in the Rotunda, says they plan to sue the Capitol police for wrongful death and that the officer who killed her gave no verbal command before pulling the trigger.Babbitt was the only person to be killed on January 6 when thousands of Trump supporters stormed Congress.Her family say that video of her being shot proves that the plain clothed officer who did it did not issue a verbal command, and that the US Capitol Police is liable for her death.'If he's yelling, they certainly aren't showing any reaction to it. If he was giving any kind of warning, why didn't they react?' he said.'It's a false narrative that he issued no verbal commands or warnings.'He was screaming, 'Stay back! Stay back! Don't come in here!' the officer's lawyer, Mark Schamel, told Real Clear Politics.He added that he was within his rights to shoot.