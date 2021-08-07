Ralph Gonsalves, the prime minister of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, was hospitalized after a demonstrator threw a rock at his head during an anti-vaccine protest led by nurses and other workers in the eastern Caribbean island, officials said late Thursday.Gonsalves was bleeding profusely but is expected to recover, according to a statement from his office.However, the prime minister will be flown to Barbados for further medical treatment including an MRI scan, Finance Minister Camilo Gonsalves told Parliament on Thursday, according to local media.Authorities said"Such an act is to be unequivocally condemned," his office said.The attack was criticized by others including Ronald Sanders, ambassador to the Organization of American States."This development in Caribbean politics is reprehensible," he said.Local media quoted Senator Julian Francis saying that an unidentified woman had been arrested. No further details were immediately available.