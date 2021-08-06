© Vigili del Fuoco



Heavy rain has once again caused flooding and landslides in areas around Lake Como in northern Italy.Streams and small rivers overflowed in Como Province, Lombardy Region. Italian Fire Service Vigili del Fuoco said they carried out 115 interventions in Appiano Gentile, Bulgarograsso and Villa Guardia for landslides, flooded underpasses and damaged homes between 04 to 05 August. Landslides in the area closed several roads.In Lecco Province, around 120 people were evacuated from a campsite in Dervio Commune after flooding from the Varrone River. A landslide blocked a roads in Taceno Commune. Lecco Commune recorded 94.2 mm of rain on 04 August.The heavy rain has caused water of Lake Como to rise close to danger levels. Areas around the lake were badly hit by landslides and flash floods after streams broke their banks following heavy rain last week. Communities near the lake could now be facing flooding of a different kind.Heavy rain has also affected parts of South Tyrol. Residents were warned to take precautions in Chiusa where the Isarco river reached 4.20 metres early on 04 August. Heavy rain caused a landslide blocking a road north of Bolzano. The Brenner Railway - a major line connecting the Austrian and Italian railways - was suspended.