More heavy rainfall has caused flooding in Western Europe, this time in northern Italy.Heavy rainfall raced down slopes around Lake Como, triggering landslides and flash floods on the communities below. The communes of Cernobbio, Brienno, Laglio and Argegno in Como Province, Lombardy Region were the worst affected. Homes were damaged and roads completely blocked.Italy's Fire Department, Vigili del Fuoco, carried out 60 interventions in total, including the rescue of an elderly resident of a house that was almost completely buried in a landslide in Brienno. Firefighters also evacuated two other people at risk from another house in the area. A further landslide in Brienno caused a gas leak and 50 people were forced to remain inside their homes. In Cernobbio, firefighters evacuated two residential buildings threatened by flooding from the Breggia stream.The SS 340 road around the lake was blocked by flood and landslide debris in several locations. The surface of the lake was left covered in branches and debris.Lombard Regional Councilor for Civil Protection, Pietro Foroni visited affected areas of Cernobbio and Blevio. He said the regional government intends to request the national government declare a state of emergency.Flooding previously affected areas around Lake Como in June 2019.Elsewhere in the country, a strong storm, accompanied by hail and strong winds struck in the region of Reggio Emilia, in particular affecting the municipalities of Reggiolo, Luzzara, Guastalla and Rolo. Hail 10cm in diameter caused severe damages. A hailstorm on 26 July also caused severe damage to dozens of vehicles along the A1 highway between Milan and Bologna.