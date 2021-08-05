© Wilson Loo Kok Wee via Flickr CC BY 2.0.



Macau ordered compulsory coronavirus testing for all residents on Wednesday after, breaking the city's record of over 16 months virus-free.Over the next three days authorities plan to test all 680,000 residents, the government said.The testing is one of a host of new measures announced after the gambling hubAuthorities are investigating whether the daughter of the family contracted the virus on a flight from Zhuhai to Xi'an in mainland China in July, Macau's leader Ho Iat-seng said on Wednesday.The same flight carried two other infected people from Nanjing, the centre of a Delta-variant outbreak in China that has led to more than 300 new cases across 15 provinces and cities in two weeks.Long queues formed on Wednesday morning outside testing centres and the city's health app crashed, local media reported."I have to say sorry to all residents," Ho told reporters.Macau has kept infections low byfor much of the pandemic and placing restrictions on arrivals from mainland China.But the zero-Covid strategyThe city ordered a shutdown of all casinos for two weeks when the virus was first detected last year, causing a loss of $937 million, according to an estimate by the University of Macau.but they remain well below pre-pandemic levels.