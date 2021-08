© AP/Charles Krupa



after the Democrats left Washington for the recess without extending an eviction moratorium set to expire on SaturdayAmerica's largest corporate landlords are about to make a killing.An 11-month eviction moratorium that prevented tens of millions of Americans from losing their homes during the coronavirus-induced economic shutdownafter Congress left Washington for recess without passing a bill to extend it.The moratorium was put in place by the Trump administration last year and extended by the Biden administration in June, butPresident Biden asked his allies in Congress to pass a bill extending the eviction ban, and House Democrats had enough votes to do so, but nevertheless did not.Pelosi's typically Washingtonian answer will do little to assuage the millions of Americans who are behind on their rent. A precise figure is hard to nail down, butAs of Saturday, they are no longer protected from being turfed out onto the streets.to be precise, according to figures from Harvard University.and some of America's largest corporate landlords are likely waiting to snap them up.often at well over the market value, with a view to renting them out to the same Americans now priced out of the market. The eviction moratorium wasThis process has been underway since the 2008 economic downturn , and beyond the borders of the US. In 2019, the UN accused Blackstone of "wreaking havoc with tenants' right to security, and contributing to the global housing crisis."This time, they're eyeing the market atop even bigger war chests.ostensibly to shore up the US economy from the virus-induced downturn.and the partnership proved lucrative.-up from $1.3 trillion at the time of the last economic crisis.The American middle class still holds more than double the wealth of the top 1% of the country, and home ownership is universally recognized as the first step toward acquiring membership of this sector. The US government has long acknowledged this, with the Department of Housing and Urban Development stating back in 2004 that buying a house can be the "most important source of wealth accumulation and ultimate financial security" for lower-middle-income families.and when corporate landlords buy up houses to rent indefinitely and, in doing, so price independent buyers out of the market,Opposition to the eviction moratorium has been loud, and has come from the left and the right alike. Progressives such as Missouri Rep. Cori Bush (D) and Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar (D) staged a sleep-out on the steps of the Capitol on Friday night to protest their fellow Democrats' apparent indifference to passing a moratorium extension. These progressives have repeatedly called for mass rent relief and government-subsidized housing,for their role in denying ordinary Americans a share in the country's wealth.which is all the stranger given the fact- an ambitious plan to reshape the world's post-pandemic economyIncidentally, BlackRock CEO Larry Fink is a trustee of that forum.Democrats aren't putting up any opposition either. Explaining the lack of a vote on Friday,given that the end of the moratorium had been expected for a month. And though Biden appealed to Congress to pass the bill, it is difficult to take his appeal seriously in light of the staffing pipeline between BlackRock and the Biden administration.served as the Global Head of Sustainable Investing at BlackRock, and now directs the National Economic Council.is a former senior adviser at BlackRock, and now serves as deputy secretary of the Treasury Department. Mike Pyle used to be an investment strategist at BlackRock and is now Vice President Kamala Harris' chief economic adviser.Although, on Friday, Biden called on states to use federal funding from the American Rescue Plan to bail out renters, these efforts have been piecemeal thus far. For now, many Americans falling behind on their rent are on their own.