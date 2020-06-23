with over $7 trillion in assets under direct management and another $20 trillion managed

for an economic reset that was actually put into effect in March 2020.

Rising from the Shadows

By 2017,

the Big Three together had become the largest shareholder

in almost 90% of S&P 500 firms, including Apple, Microsoft, ExxonMobil, General Electric and Coca-Cola. BlackRock also owns major interests in

nearly every mega-bank

and in major media

Blackrock Bails Itself Out

Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs) are at the heart of the COVID-19 financial crisis. Over forty percent of the trading volume during the mid-March selloff was in ETFs...

There's an unsettling form of market alchemy that takes place when illiquid, over-the-counter bonds are transformed into instantly liquid ETFs. ETF "liquidity transformation" is now being supported by the government, just like liquidity transformation in mortgage backed securities and shadow banking was supported in 2008.

Working for Whom?

We are often told that a manager is there to invest our money for our old age. But it's much more than that. In my opinion, BlackRock reflects the renunciation of the welfare state. Its rise in power goes hand-in-hand with ongoing structural changes; in finance, but also in the nature of the social contract that unites the citizen and the state.

No private, unelected entity should have the power over the economy that BlackRock has, without a legally enforceable fiduciary duty to wield it in the public interest.