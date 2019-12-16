© Reuters/Benoit Tessier



The French official tasked with overseeing the pension reforms that sparked disruptive strikes across France has resigned, the presidency announced Monday. It comes in the wake of reportsIn a statement, Emmanuel Macron's office said that High Commissioner for Pensions Jean-Paul Delevoye had decided to resign "on his own initiative."France is currently in the midst of crippling protests and union-led strikes over the government's pension-reform efforts. Macron's administration has refused to accede to the demands against the new measures, which were unveiled by Prime Minister Edouard Philippe last week.French media recently reported that Delevoye hadHis resignation could be seen as a major blow to Macron as protests continue to rage over the controversial pension changes.Critics of the proposed new pension regime say it will force people to work longer and for less money, and protesters say they will continue taking to the streets until their objections are heard.