© Reuters/Benoit Tessier
French Minister for Pensions Jean-Paul Delevoye quits after it is revealed he has shares in the Wall Street bank that would profit from his 'reforms'
The French official tasked with overseeing the pension reforms that sparked disruptive strikes across France has resigned, the presidency announced Monday. It comes in the wake of reports he'd failed to disclose outside incomes
.
In a statement, Emmanuel Macron's office said that High Commissioner for Pensions Jean-Paul Delevoye had decided to resign "on his own initiative."
France is currently in the midst of crippling protests and union-led strikes over the government's pension-reform efforts. Macron's administration has refused to accede to the demands against the new measures, which were unveiled by Prime Minister Edouard Philippe last week.
French media recently reported that Delevoye had failed to disclose outside income from a number of positions he'd held while also serving on the cabinet
. He'd reportedly bagged around €123,000 from those roles since he assumed his cabinet role; after it came to light, he said he'd reimburse the sum
.
His resignation could be seen as a major blow to Macron as protests continue to rage over the controversial pension changes.
Critics of the proposed new pension regime say it will force people to work longer and for less money, and protesters say they will continue taking to the streets until their objections are heard.
Comment:
That's not the half of it.
The French have learned in recent days that their pensions aren't actually to be 'reformed'.
They're to be plundered
...
Pepe Escobar comments:
BOMBSHELL: THE NEW FRENCH CONNECTION
Guess who's issuing "recommendations" for Le Petit Roi and his government re: the French pension "reform"?
BlackRock.
How could they not? BlackRock manages $7 TRILLION. It's the number one asset management colossus on the planet, and a member of the Masters of the Universe.
When they see those immense French savings - one of the largest if not the largest pool in Europe - how not to salivate like mad dogs (no offense to dogs)?
So much for Western liberal "democracy". It's all about FINANCIAL MONOPOLIES.
Macron and BlackRock representatives have met several times during his presidency.
BlackRock, founded by these two
, is considered one of the largest 'shadow banks' in the world, managing $6.5 TRILLION in assets.
Delevoye, the above-mentioned minister who just resigned, did so because he was caught having 13 (THIRTEEN!) undisclosed conflicts of interest.
The most glaring of those conflicts of interest is his ownership of 30 million euros' worth of shares in BlackRock
.
Now you understand why all of France is on strike:
France brought to standstill as massive strike continues with transport workers erecting flaming barricades and truckers blocking traffic
