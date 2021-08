© REUTERS/Eric Gaillard



Liberal actor Matt Damon is learning that honesty isn't the best marketing tool in today's politically correct world, as he's on the cancel culture chopping block for admitting he used to use the "f-slur for homosexual."The 'Good Will Hunting' star has found his name making waves on social media, which would usually be a good thing for an actor headlining a new film - but few are talking about his latest movie, 'Stillwater'.In an interview with the Sunday Times, the actor recalled how he had used the "f-slur for homosexual" in front of his daughter only months ago, offending her so much that she left the room."She left the table. I said, 'Come on, that's a joke! I say it in the movie 'Stuck on You!''" he said. "She went to her room and wrote a very long, beautiful treatise on how that word is dangerous. I said, 'I retire the f-slur!' I understood."Damon, a vocal liberal, explained that he grew up hearing the word used repeatedly, but "with a different application" than what makes it a slur.Many took to social media to express actual frustration with Damon's sudden realization, some shocked it would take him so long to understand not to use the word.To be clear: Damon has outraged people not because he used a derogatory term, but because he explained why using the term was wrong by telling a story about how he learned it himself.The difference with Damon is he's a man who knows how to put his foot in his mouth, something he actually discussed in the very same interview, recalling the backlash he received in 2017 when commenting on the #MeToo movement."Twenty years ago, the best way I can put it is that the journalist listened to the music more than the lyrics [of an interview]. Now your lyrics are getting parsed, to pull them out of context and get the best headline possible," the actor said of the previous backlash. "Everyone needs clicks. Before it didn't really matter what I said, because it didn't make the news. But maybe this shift is a good thing. So I shut the f**k up more.""They're in the oil business, of course [my character] voted for Trump," he said, adding, "they don't apologize for who they are."Reviews for 'Stillwater' have subsequently offered praise, but in a rather condescending way.It's why folks like Baldwin get a pass. He says the right things and sticks to the updated woke script.Between Damon's "f-slur" confession, his non-agenda-driven talk on Trump supporters, and his #MeToo comments, he doesn't quite know how to toe the PC-line.Except he didn't follow the rulebook. He likes playing Trump-loving characters and hanging with Trump-loving Americans, so he must be an anti-gay, stubborn old man.Damon was absolutely right in his interview. He should "shut the f**k up," because unless you're willing to say all the right things and drop nuance and honesty in favor of virtue-signaling and convenient political declarations, the woke mob will decide your politics for you, and condemn you accordingly.Zachary Leeman is the author of the novel Nigh and journalist who covers art and culture. He has previously written for outlets such as Breitbart, LifeZette, and BizPac Review among others. Follow him on Twitter @WritingLeeman