"by the fact that the participants used them to violate legal norms created to contain the risk of infection in a way that attracted public attention, in particular by disregarding the social distance requirement and the mask requirement."

What is the 'Querdenker'?

Judges in the German capital have moved to ban a number of weekend demonstrations amid fears they will lead to a rise in coronavirus infections. Police expect protesters to travel to Berlin nonetheless.Judges at the German capital's administrative courtThe ban was upheld by theOrganizers said 22,500 people had registered to take part in one of the rallies.Court officials said the protests were banned amid fears of a rise in coronavirus infections sparked by the delta variant.A separate march planned for Sunday has also been forbidden.had been expected to draw 3,500 people. Several of the demonstrations had been organized in support of Berlin's nightclubs.Why were the demos banned?The upper court said the Querdenker movement was characterized throughout GermanyBerlin police fear that many of them will still decide to travel to the German capital. The bans affect all protests "whose participants regularly do not follow legal regulations, specifically to protect against infections," said police spokesman Thilo Cablitz.Critics, including the far-right Alternative for Germany party, say the ban is hypocritical because authorities allowed a march of 35,000 people to take place last weekend.