A rain storm that swept over the city of Graz in the Steiermark region of Austria on Friday evening smashed a rainfall record from 1938, flooded streets and cellars, and uprooted several trees.City authorities appealed to residents not to leave their houses during the storm as rainwater swamped some streets and flooded into cellars.Large balls of hail also fell, while in at least two locations in the city police had to block off streets due to uprooted trees posing a danger to drivers and pedestrians.The fire services responded to some 60 call outs during the night. In the Judendorf district, around 30 cars were caught in a flooded tunnel with some drivers needing assistance in order to leave, according to public broadcaster ORF.The state of Voralberg was also hit by hefty rainfall as was the district of Neunkirchen in Lower Austria, where the deluge caused damage to roofs and flooded cellars.