Health & Wellness
New evidence suggests COVID vaccine may SPREAD the virus: NBC news report deleted from USA today article
Becker News
Tue, 27 Jul 2021 00:00 UTC
A screenshot from the article and an online archive of the passage points out the surfacing evidence.
The story from the USA Today drops the reference to NBC News, but nonetheless corroborates the news: "CDC says vaccinated people may transmit virus, recommends masks indoors."
"CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said new data shows the delta variant, which accounts for more than 80% of the new infections in the U.S., behaves 'uniquely differently' from its predecessors and could make vaccinated people infectious," the article notes.
"Information on the delta variant from several states and other countries indicates that in rare occasions some vaccinated people infected with the delta variant after vaccination may be contagious and spread the virus to others," Walensky said in announcing new guidance, which reverses a CDC recommendation in May. "This new science is worrisome and unfortunately warrants an update to our recommendation."
NBC News reported on the CDC guidance reversal on Monday.
"The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended Tuesday that fully vaccinated people begin wearing masks indoors again in places with high Covid-19 transmission rates," NBC News reported. "The agency is also recommending kids wear masks in schools this fall."
"Federal health officials still believe fully vaccinated individuals represent a very small amount of transmission," the report continued. "Still, some vaccinated people could be carrying higher levels of the virus than previously understood and potentially transmit it to others."
Texas state representatives who had fled from the state to avoid a vote on election integrity bills are now believed to have spread COVID to unnamed White House officials and a staffer from Speaker Nancy Pelosi. All of the Texas Democrats are believed to have been vaccinated, and none of them wore masks on charter buses or private planes, as can be seen in publicized photos.
Even as there is a surge in cases for the "Delta variant," there has not been an accompanying drastic increase in mortality rates, which are still below 300 total per day in the United States. There are at least 69% of adult Americans who have gotten their first COVID vaccination shot.
Comment: So the vaccinated can infect others and a large proportion of those hospitalized due to COVID are double-vaxxed according to UK and Australian health spokespersons (even though their statements have now been "corrected"). Can anyone remind us what the point of the vaccine is because it certainly isn't doing anything it was purported to do!? See also:
- Busting the myth that vaccination prevents transmission
- COVID vaccine shedding hurting unvaccinated? Dr. Lee Merritt explains
- Passengers on first fully vaccinated North American cruise test positive for COVID
- Duck and weave: Psaki refuses to provide number of 'breakthrough' cases of COVID in the White House
They come up with them overnight, on the spot, just to keep the topic high in the rankings!
My suggestion, do not click, read, or comment ... until it really turns out to be what it really is.