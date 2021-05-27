Dr. Merritt, the former head of the American Association of Physicians and Surgeons, also spoke about previous research into "self-propagating" vaccines, including efforts to reduce a mouse population in Australia using similar technologies. Finally, she blasted recent CDC efforts to push the experimental shot on children who are not even at serious risk from COVID.
About The Author
Alex Newman is a senior editor for The New American. He can be reached at anewman@thenewamerican.com or through Liberty Sentinel Media. Follow him on Twitter @ALEXNEWMAN_JOU or on Facebook.
Comment: For more on Dr. Merritt, see (or read) our interview with her from February of this year:
Objective:Health - The Rise of Medical Technocracy and the Suppressed Truth of Viral Treatments - Interview with Dr. Lee Merritt