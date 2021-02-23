O:H header merritt
On this episode of Objective:Health we talk to Dr. Lee Merritt about the rise of medical technocracy and how Covid is an act of stealth warfare against our nation. The corruption of the medical profession and why the coronavirus vaccines are dangerous bioweapons being deployed against the people. Dr. Merritt has taken two oaths: the Hippocratic Oath and the Oath to the Constitution as a Naval Officer. She is in this fight to support those two oaths.

Dr. Merritt studied bioweapons while serving as an orthopedic surgeon in the United States Navy for 9 years. And has been in the private practice of Orthopaedic and Spinal Surgery since 1995, served on the Board of the Arizona Medical Association, and is past president of the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons. She is the author of Surviving the Medical Meltdown: Your Guide to Living Through The Disaster of Obamacare and also authored an informative paper for the Journal of American Physicians & Surgeons The treatment of viral diseases: Has the truth been suppressed for decades?

Join us as we talk in-depth about the history of masks, mRNA technology and effective treatments for viral disease, like Hydroxychloroquine, Ivermectin, and vitamin D.


Dr. Merritt's website: https://drleemerritt.com/

Link to paper: https://www.jpands.org/vol25no3/merritt.pdf

