Objective:Health - The Rise of Medical Technocracy and the Suppressed Truth of Viral Treatments - Interview with Dr. Lee Merritt
Sott.net
Tue, 23 Feb 2021 00:00 UTC
Dr. Merritt studied bioweapons while serving as an orthopedic surgeon in the United States Navy for 9 years. And has been in the private practice of Orthopaedic and Spinal Surgery since 1995, served on the Board of the Arizona Medical Association, and is past president of the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons. She is the author of Surviving the Medical Meltdown: Your Guide to Living Through The Disaster of Obamacare and also authored an informative paper for the Journal of American Physicians & Surgeons The treatment of viral diseases: Has the truth been suppressed for decades?
Join us as we talk in-depth about the history of masks, mRNA technology and effective treatments for viral disease, like Hydroxychloroquine, Ivermectin, and vitamin D.
Dr. Merritt's website: https://drleemerritt.com/
Link to paper: https://www.jpands.org/vol25no3/merritt.pdf
Running Time: 01:08:40
Download: MP3 — 62.9 MB
