Seth Keshel droppeed a BOMB on the War Room. According to Seth, President Trump won Pennsylvania by 6-8% in 2020.
Over the weekend the two experts released a more detailed report on the Pennsylvania 2020 election.
Here are their observations.
PENNSYLVANIA SUMMARY
- Biden - 3.458m (50.0%)
- Trump - 3.338m (48.8%)
Even worse than I thought. PA was a slam dunk for Trump, with a 244k -12k (21 to 1 ratio) of net new registration in 4 years. Previously predicted Trump flip in 2016.
Fraud in PA horrific. Only 3 counties I see as relatively clean, with 27 classified with major fraud. 60 of 67 counties should have demonstrated GOP improvement per registration trends, but only 20 trended more GOP. Erie and Northampton were flipped, and should have been slam dunks for Trump.
Trump crushed Obama '08 total in a shrinking state, only to be passed on strength of what I assess to be 504k excess votes!
Trump margin, if accurate, should have been 52.0% to 46.1% (5.9%), or 424k votes. A bludgeoning in keeping with registration trend.
Anyone who traveled to Pennsylvania before the 2020 election know these numbers are true.
Dr. David Clements and Captain Seth Keshel discussed their findings in a video released this morning. This is an excellent video!
Comment: The dam may be starting to break. From Maryland: Arizona carries on with the audit in Maricopa County: Investigators have also set their sights on Wisconsin: