A grown man should have the capacity to own up to his mistakes. Instead, Governor Gavin Newsom has decided to ignore the suffering of Californians and blame conservative media for his inability to do his job properly.Newsom, as a governor, is so unpopular in California that a recall election is about to be run. No doubt he's frustrated by this, for the obvious reason it could scupper his political ambitions for the future.During his recent appearance on MSNBC , he blamed the "conservative media" for the recall election happening.This man is acting like a Scooby-Doo villain who just got unmasked. Like old farmer Barnaby who dressed up as a ghost, he would have gotten away with it too if it wasn't for those meddling kids! This is embarrassing. Not just because he is a politician, but because he is (supposedly) a grown man.Quite simply, the people of California didn't deserve to suffer under his governance. Newsom has not governed as a "liberal" in any real sense of the term. He has governed like an oligarch, living the high life and rubbing shoulders with the great and the good while the people he is supposed to serve have to suffer, lose jobs, money and businesses, while he and his friends swill their $200 Chardonnay.Obviously, conservative media is biased, speaking as a conservative, I freely admit that I have a bias. However, to act as if that bias is the sole reason for people on the opposite end of the political spectrum's problems is preposterous. If anything, it's an indication that the current media doesn't have the testicular fortitude to call out their own parties.What also seems to have bypassed Newsom is that he is being recalled as the Democratic governor of California. The Golden State is one of the bluest in the union. Currently, it has a Democratic governor, two Democratic senators, and of its 53 congressional seats, 46 belong to Democrats. Does this really sound like a state where Tucker Carlson fans are legion? Is it likely that Ben Shapiro is the most popular podcaster in LA County or the Bay Area? Has Napa Valley turned from wine country to 'MAGA country'? Of course not. If anything, conservative media seems to have hardly any cut through in the state.Micah Curtis is a game and tech journalist from the US. Aside from writing for RT, he hosts the podcast Micah and The Hatman, and is an independent comic book writer. Follow Micah at @MindofMicahC