Society's Child
'You meddling conservatives!' Gavin Newsom blaming 'right-wing' media for his failings makes him sound like a Scooby-Doo villain
RT
Wed, 28 Jul 2021 17:34 UTC
Newsom, as a governor, is so unpopular in California that a recall election is about to be run. No doubt he's frustrated by this, for the obvious reason it could scupper his political ambitions for the future. Some might think this would be a time for self-reflection, to try to figure out where you went wrong and how you might fix things. But Gavin has decided to DARVO (deny, attack and reverse victim and offender) the entire population of his own state like an abusive husband.
During his recent appearance on MSNBC, he blamed the "conservative media" for the recall election happening. So, it's not the unpopular COVID-19 regulations? It's not the shuttering of thousands of businesses? It's not mandating masking and social distancing while you swan off to one of the world's most exclusive restaurants? It's not deciding to give away free housing with government money while businesses suffer? It's those gosh darn conservatives and their pesky media that's the problem.
This man is acting like a Scooby-Doo villain who just got unmasked. Like old farmer Barnaby who dressed up as a ghost, he would have gotten away with it too if it wasn't for those meddling kids! This is embarrassing. Not just because he is a politician, but because he is (supposedly) a grown man. He is completely incapable of taking responsibility for his own failures as a governor, and yet he wonders exactly why Californians dislike him?
Quite simply, the people of California didn't deserve to suffer under his governance. Newsom has not governed as a "liberal" in any real sense of the term. He has governed like an oligarch, living the high life and rubbing shoulders with the great and the good while the people he is supposed to serve have to suffer, lose jobs, money and businesses, while he and his friends swill their $200 Chardonnay.
Plainly he doesn't realize that these dodging statements are essentially tantamount to a confession? Obviously, conservative media is biased, speaking as a conservative, I freely admit that I have a bias. However, to act as if that bias is the sole reason for people on the opposite end of the political spectrum's problems is preposterous. If anything, it's an indication that the current media doesn't have the testicular fortitude to call out their own parties.
What also seems to have bypassed Newsom is that he is being recalled as the Democratic governor of California. The Golden State is one of the bluest in the union. Currently, it has a Democratic governor, two Democratic senators, and of its 53 congressional seats, 46 belong to Democrats. Does this really sound like a state where Tucker Carlson fans are legion? Is it likely that Ben Shapiro is the most popular podcaster in LA County or the Bay Area? Has Napa Valley turned from wine country to 'MAGA country'? Of course not. If anything, conservative media seems to have hardly any cut through in the state.
The fact is that Newsom stinks when it comes to running California, and this sort of attitude just goes to show that he stinks as a person too. The mark of a good man is that he can take responsibility for his mistakes. The mark of a good governor is someone who doesn't make those mistakes in the first place. So that leaves Newsom in a position where he is neither a good man, nor a good governor, and he has no one to blame but the man in the mirror for the recall effort that's coming around.
Micah Curtis is a game and tech journalist from the US. Aside from writing for RT, he hosts the podcast Micah and The Hatman, and is an independent comic book writer. Follow Micah at @MindofMicahC