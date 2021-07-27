"We have taken these decisions... until social peace returns to Tunisia and until we save the state."

"We consider the institutions still standing, and the supporters of the Ennahda and the Tunisian people will defend the revolution."



amid unrest over the "dysfunctional" political system and crumbling healthcare. His opponents decried the move as a "coup" and called for street protests.Following an emergency meeting at his palace on Sunday night,In a televised address, he promised to consolidate power and "save" the country with the help of a new prime minister.Hundreds of people who had rallied against the government earlier in the day celebrated the drastic move in the streets, cheering, honking, and singing, as military vehicles surrounded the parliament building and state TV.The parliament speaker and leader of the Muslim Brotherhood-inspired 'moderate' Islamist Ennahda party, Rached Ghannouchi, defied the order but was blocked from entering the parliament.Ghannouchi denounced Saied's move as "a coup against the revolution and constitution," and called for street protests in a video message to supporters.but last week,- after PM Mechichi sacked the health minister, blaming him for the collapse of the healthcare system.Praised as the cradle of the Arab Spring, Tunisia adopted a new constitution in 2014, but still has no constitutional court to settle disputes, and consistently fails to form a stable government. President Saied and the parliament were both elected by popular vote in 2019, while Mechichi took office last year.Clashes erupted amid the protests when people tried to storm the Ennahda party offices, forcing police to deploy tear gas. The violence was apparently the last straw for Saied, prompting him to take drastic measures.