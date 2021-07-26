construction china tilt sinks
Four people are missing after falling into the sea when an offshore construction unit tilted off the coast of Huzhou City, China.

According to local media, at the time of the incident there were 65 people on board, of whom four are missing.

Currently, search and rescue efforts are taking place involving helicopters and vessels, while the jack-up unit has stabilized.

The unit was built in 2015, with the first information indicating that the cause of the incident could be a sudden penetration of one of the rig's legs into the seabed.