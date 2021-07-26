A bridge collapsed due to a landslide at Batseri of Sangla valley in Kinnaur District on Sunday.
Nine tourists were killed after heavy boulders fell on their tempo traveller in a landslide in Sangla valley of Kinnaur district in Himachal Pradesh on Sunday.