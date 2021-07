© Matthias Hangst/Getty Images

Chinese Communist Party (CCP) officials are furious with NBC Universal for showing an "incomplete" map of the country during Friday's opening ceremony at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.Chinese state-run media outlet Global Times also blasted NBC for the graphic, characterizing it as a "dirty political trick." Taiwanese athletes at the Olympic Games do not compete under the Chinese flag, instead competing under the banner of Chinese Taipei. China, Brunei, Taiwan, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines and Vietnam are all involved in various territorial disputes in the South China Sea.