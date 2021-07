© Getty Images/metamorworks

Scientists at Imperial College London have warned of a "bleak panorama" relating to the commercial use of brain-computer interfaces.including Facebook and Microsoft, and technology investors like Elon MuskUS government agencies are also studying the tech's applications.In a new study published in the APL Bioengineering journal, researchers from the university reviewed the state of BCI research.about the potential commercial exploitation of our innermost thoughts and feelings and warned of a world divided along the lines of access to BCI tech.Study co-author Roberto Portillo-Lara described the possibility of corporate entities accessing BCI readings as "particularly worrisome" sinceThe most likely approach to real-world BCI applications is througha relatively low-cost, non-invasive method of monitoring the brain's electrical activity. Hospitals use it - through a headgear with electrodes attached to the scalp - to diagnose epilepsy and other disorders.The researchers claim EEG-based BCI systems (eBCIs) will "deeply transform" industries like healthcare, entertainment, security, education and marketing in "the near future." However, Portillo-Lara warned that EEG data could also give companies "unparalleled insight" into a person's "intentions, preferences, and emotions."One recent example of a BCI venture is athat has usedIn a blog post earlier this month, the company said the project had enabled a man who could not speak after suffering a series of strokes 16 years ago to communicate again. It did this by converting his attempts to talk into words on a screen.However, the project was still far from thePerhaps unsurprisingly, Facebook said it would stop funding the project to focus on a product that had better short-term sales potential -Last year, Musk's BCI tech start-upto study its neural pathways - with the eventual goal to buildMeanwhile, the US military's research armwho can control "swarms of drones, operating at the speed of thought." In 2017, the agency had awarded contracts to better understand how brain interface technology works andThis ties in to what the researchers warn could lead to a world divided between the augmented and the natural. Study co-author Rylie Green said policymakers and regulatory bodies had to tackle the "dilemma" of BCI commercialization to avoid this "bleak panorama."The study authors said there were lessons to be learned from the commercialization and global impact of innovations like the internet and smartphones. Those examples showed that "stringent" laws need to be put in place to ensure applications of BCI technology are ethical and safe.As well, they recommended that the technology needed to be shared and easily accessible to prevent "current socioeconomic inequalities" from growing worse.