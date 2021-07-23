© Sputnik / Sergey Pyatakov



The Russian Orthodox Church is continuing its crusade against abortions by proposing a law that would remove termination of pregnancy from the compulsory health insurance system and provide the service only to the poorest women.According to the Church, Germany has a similar system, where abortions are covered by insurance only for "social reasons, medical reasons or because of a woman's extreme poverty." It specifically noted this law as its inspiration.The Russian Orthodox Church has long opposed abortion, and has recently fought to remove it from the Compulsory Medical Insurance Fund, a taxpayer-funded state program that guarantees the provision of free medical care for a wide range of illnesses.Last year, Vladimir Legoyda, the institution's main spokesperson, revealed that the Church would take a "softer and more flexible position" on the issue and wouldn't demand that it be banned entirely.Earlier this year, Metropolitan Hilarion, a senior church figure, proposed including aborted embryos in mortality statistics, suggesting that they be given human rights. The head of the church, Patriarch Kirill, has also come out against abortions, comparing it to the death penalty, and urging women who are not ready to raise children to hand them over to the church, instead of terminating their pregnancy.