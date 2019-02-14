© Global Look Press / Kremlin Pool



On February 1, 2009, Patriarch Kirill officially became Patriarch of Moscow and all Rus and Primate of the Orthodox Church.The Russian Orthodox Church builds equal dialogue and shares common goals with the Russian state, Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia stated on Thursday during a ceremony held at the State Kremlin Palace and timed to the tenth anniversary of his enthronement.the patriarch said."And I would even dare say that for the first time in Russia's history, such a relationship has established itself between the Church and the state. Because even in the times of the Russian Empire, the church did not have an equal partner in the face of the government.," he added.According to the Russian patriarch, today's dialogue between the church and the stateThe patriarch thanked Russian President Vladimir Putin, who was present at the ceremony, as well as the Russian government and Russian officials for the successful establishment of dialogue between the church and the state, "held in a friendly and open environment."