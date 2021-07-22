© Sputnik / Vitaliy Ankov

"For almost a month, 800 rescuers equipped with parachutes... have been providing assistance in extinguishing the fires," officials said.

The area, he told journalists, is getting hotter each year

Emergency workers responding to vast forest fires in a remote region of Russia have revealed they've been using climate engineering technology to trigger rainclouds and help fight the inferno spreading over thousands of hectares.The regional emergency services headquarters in Yakutia, a Far Eastern region larger in size than countries like Argentina or Mexico, said on Wednesday that they were doing everything possible to tackle the blazes from the air.According to the authorities, these operations have also involved thewith rescue workers hoping precipitation will make it easier to fight the fires on the ground.The practice is used in the US to provide relief to drought-hit regions, as well as in other firefighting operations.Hundreds of thousands of hectares of forest are currently smoldering, with fires threatening towns and villages in the region.. Last year, the remote Siberian town of Verkhoyansk registered a record temperature, with the mercury climbing to 38 degrees Celsius (100.4 Fahrenheit). Meteorological experts blamed freak weather conditions for the event.