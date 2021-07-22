The regional emergency services headquarters in Yakutia, a Far Eastern region larger in size than countries like Argentina or Mexico, said on Wednesday that they were doing everything possible to tackle the blazes from the air.
"For almost a month, 800 rescuers equipped with parachutes... have been providing assistance in extinguishing the fires," officials said.According to the authorities, these operations have also involved the use of an Antonov An-26 transport plane, kitted out with a fan to disperse cartridges of silver iodide into the clouds. 'Seeding' the air with the chemical is understood to cause rain to fall, with rescue workers hoping precipitation will make it easier to fight the fires on the ground.
Some studies, however, have raised concerns that the formula can incapacitate or injure humans and animals below, although these results are disputed. The practice is used in the US to provide relief to drought-hit regions, as well as in other firefighting operations.
Hundreds of thousands of hectares of forest are currently smoldering, with fires threatening towns and villages in the region.
The cause, according to the region's head, Aisen Nikolaev, is global warming. The area, he told journalists, is getting hotter each year. Last year, the remote Siberian town of Verkhoyansk registered a record temperature, with the mercury climbing to 38 degrees Celsius (100.4 Fahrenheit). Meteorological experts blamed freak weather conditions for the event.
Comment: So-called "global warming" as a manmade problem is not, is not supported by the real data from the ground. Other planets in our solar system are also heating up. It is a natural cycle and humans can't influence it much. But they are right about one thing.
The Earth is warming from inside, and the upper atmosphere is rapidly cooling. At the same time, earth rotation is slowing down which means that the Earth's magnetic field is weakening. All these conditions are causing a lot of extreme weather conditions all around the world.
