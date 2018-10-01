The TIMED satellite monitoring the temperature of the upper atmosphere

NASA coming out stating that Earth's Thermosphere is entering record territory and even mentions "Solar Minimum Cold" that's a huge change from warming, warming, warming. I feel the are covering themselves as it cools and people begin to ask questions. For example like how there was no geomagnetic storm and Earth had immense auroras over Alaska, how is that possible unless the magnetosphere is in decline.


Sources